PM Modi Extends Dussehra Greetings During His ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 25 October, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech extended greetings on the occasion of Dussehra.

He said that the victory of “good over evil” will bring inspiration to everyone’s life.

“Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain,” said Modi.