Mann ki Baat: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyrs on Kargil Diwas

PM Narendra Modi, during his Mann ki Baat episode on Sunday, 26 July, paid tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war and urged the youth to share stories of valour of those who fought the 1999 battle against Pakistan.

To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Kargil war, PM Modi said, “21 years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but it is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason.”