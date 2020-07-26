Mann ki Baat: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyrs on Kargil Diwas
PM Modi invited people to “share inspiring anecdotes” about how concerted efforts have transformed lives.
PM Narendra Modi, during his Mann ki Baat episode on Sunday, 26 July, paid tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war and urged the youth to share stories of valour of those who fought the 1999 battle against Pakistan.
To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Kargil war, PM Modi said, “21 years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but it is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason.”
He said that what Indians say in the event of a war has a profound effect on the morale of a soldier deployed at the borders, as well as his family back home. Modi reminded citizens to not forget this fact.
He also recalled then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statement from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Kargil war.
In the latest episode, PM Modi also reminded the country that the threat of coronavirus was not over yet, and urged people to wear masks and maintain social distance.
“Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We have been able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, and we need to remain vigilant.”PM Modi during Mann ki Baat
He also hailed efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and the Northeast to promote local products during COVID-19 pandemic.
PM Modi addresses the nation through ‘Mann ki Baat’ on the last Sunday of every month.
In his last Mann ki Baat on 28 June, PM Modi had discussed the border standoff at Galwan Valley and lauded the valour and efforts of the Indian Army soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops on 15 June.
(With inputs from IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.