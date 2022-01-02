ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kali Paltan temple.

i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 2 December, laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kali Paltan temple, where he was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An official statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said that the university would be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

The Prime Minister also paid floral tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti and Shaheed Smarak at Meerut Cantt.

(Photo: Twitter/ @BJPIndia)

After the ceremony, several beneficiaries of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be felicitated by PM Modi.

The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. It will include a synthetic hockey ground, football ground, basketball ground, areas designated to play volleyball, handball and kabaddi, a lawn tennis court, a gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, and a cycling velodrome. It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing, and kayaking, among other facilities, and will have the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons.

Published: 
