Have Made Technology Part of All Schemes: PM at B’luru Tech Summit

Over 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and different parts of the world, the officials said.

"The event will have the participation of more than 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75 panel discussions and more than 50,000 participants every day," an official statement said, as reported by the Times of India.

The Prime Minister is participating in the summit digitally via video conference.

“Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance,” remarked PM Modi.