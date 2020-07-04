PM Modi to Address BJP Workers to Discuss ‘Service to Nation’
PM Narendra Modi is expected to discuss their service to the country, during this ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ interaction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) karyakartas on Saturday, 4 July.
He is expected to discuss their service to the country, during this ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ interaction.
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi visited Ladakh where he interacted with the soldiers and also took stock of the situation amidst the tense stand off with China. He also visited the hospital, where the soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clashes are undergoing treatment.
(This copy will be updated with more details.)
