PM Modi’s Lockdown Was an Attack on The Poor, Says Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his attack on the government over the state of the economy, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the unplanned lockdown broke the backbone of the Indian economy and it was the Modi government's third attack on the unorganised sector.

Releasing his fourth video of the series on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said: "The poor, those working in small and medium businesses, are daily wage earners. They eat with what they earn each day. When you announced a lockdown without notice, you attacked them."