PM Modi to Visit Kokrajhar to Celebrate Signing of Bodo Pact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday, 7 February, to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement.
This will be the prime minister's first visit to the Northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December in which three people were killed.
“I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress.”PM Narendra Modi on Twitter
The Bodo accord was signed on 27 January by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students' Union and a civil society group for bringing a lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.
In a recent tweet, the prime minister had termed the day the accord was signed "a very special day for India" and said that it "will lead to a transformative results for Bodo people, ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony and togetherness".
Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.