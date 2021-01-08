PM Modi to Discuss Vaccine Roll Out With CMs in Meet on 11 January
The purpose of the meet will be to discuss the process of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a virtual meet with the chief ministers of all states on Monday, 11 January, at 4 pm to discuss the process of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet on Friday.
The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that the government will inoculate people belonging to priority groups like frontline health workers, elderly people and those with comorbidities in the first phase of the vaccinations.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that vaccines could be rolled out in the ‘next few days,’ NDTV reported.
This development comes after the country's drug regulator approved Serum Institute's vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use. While Bharat Biotech’s candidate ‘Covaxin’ is in its phase 3 trials, Covidshield has shown overall 70 percent efficacy after its phase 3 trials.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier informed that vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have to be administered in two doses.
(With inputs from NDTV)
