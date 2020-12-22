PM to Address Visva Bharati Uni’s Centenary Celebrations on 24 Dec

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address West Bengal's Visva Bharati University on its centenary celebrations via videoconferencing on 24 December, said a notification from the Prime Minister's Office.

The celebrations at Visva Bharati University, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, will also be attended by Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The prime minister is the Chancellor of the University.