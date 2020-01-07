PM Modi Speaks to US President Trump, Seeks to Enhance Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed his desire to continue to work with him to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a PMO statement said on Tuesday, 7 January.

Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

During the conversation, the prime minister noted that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, "have grown from strength to strength", it said.