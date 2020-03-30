PM Modi Shares 3D Animated Videos of Him Practising Yoga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 30 March, shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show what keeps him fit.
"During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these yoga videos," he tweeted.
"I hope you also begin practising yoga regularly," he added.
Responding to a question – in his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ – asking him about his fitness regime during the lockdown, the prime minister said he practices yoga and that he would post the ‘Yoga with Modi’ videos for those who would find it helpful.
"But do remember that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner," he had said.
In the run-up to International Yoga Day in June last year, the prime minister had shared similar videos to encourage people to practise yoga.
