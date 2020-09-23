COVID: PM Modi to Hold Virtual Meet With CMs of 7 Worst-Hit States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a high-level virtual review meeting with chief ministers of seven states that have been hit the worst by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday, 23 September.

According to a government statement, “PM will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the CMs and health ministers of seven COVID-19 high-burden states and union territories (UTs) on Wednesday to review the status and preparedness of the response and management of the viral outbreak,” reported Hindustan Times.