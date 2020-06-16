Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the heads of all the states and Union Territories on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis in the country.Among the states participating in Tuesday’s meeting would be Punjab, Tripura, Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, among others.On Wednesday, Modi will interact with the CMs of 15 states and UTs, including the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.Hours after news of “violent face-off” between India and China took place in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in meet via video conference on Tuesday.The clash at the Ladakh border has led to the killing of two soldiers and one officer on the Indian side, making it the first casualties on the border since 1975.Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a standoff for weeks since 5-6 May.Army sources said the soldiers were not shot but were killed in a physical fight on the Indian Territory that involved stones and batons. Major Generals of both sides are meeting in attempts to de-escalate tension, according to an official statement.On the other hand, India is now the world’s fourth worst-affected nation with over 3.4 lakh cases and 9,900 deaths.Tuesday’s video conference will be the prime minister’s sixth meeting with the chief ministers on the worsening crisis. The last meeting was held on 12 May.India Not a Weak Country: Rajnath Singh Amid Tensions Along LAC We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.