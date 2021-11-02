Shared Atonement: PM Modi Launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States'
PM Modi launched IRIS on the sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow.
Launching 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on the sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, 2 November said:
“Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) or IRIS is not just about infrastructure, but it is part of a very sensitive, collective responsibility for human welfare. It is, in a way, a shared atonement for our sins.”
Further, ANI quoted PM Modi as saying that “guessing the threat of climate change on Small Island Developing States”, India has made “special arrangements for cooperation with Pacific Islands and CARICOM countries.”
“We trained their citizens in solar technologies, made continuous contributions for development.”
(This is a developing story.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.