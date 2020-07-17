PM Modi Lauds India’s Fight Against COVID at UN ECOSOC Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, 14 July that India has a deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, improving socio-economic equity, preserving nature's balance, and that India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda.

Speaking at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Modi said that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations but India has tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of government and civil society.

“Be it earthquakes, cyclones, ebola crisis or any other natural or man-made crisis, India has responded with speed and solidarity. In the joint fight against COVID-19, India has extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries,” he said.