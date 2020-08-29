PM Modi Inaugurates Agriculture University Buildings in Jhansi
Virtual inauguration of new buildings was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 29 August inaugurated the College and Admin Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi city.
The virtual inauguration of new buildings was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Stressing on introducing agriculture as a subject at middle school level in villages, Prime Minister Modi said “It is important to take education related to agriculture and its practical application to schools.”
Speaking about the benefits of technology, the Prime Minister said “Modern technology is helping deal with the challenges related to agriculture. One example of it was how the government used technology to minimise damage caused by locust attack in about 10 States recently,” reported ANI.
He further stated that projects like the Bundelkhand Expressway or the Defense Corridor are worth thousands of crores of rupees and will create thousands of employment opportunities here.
“Self-reliance in agriculture is not limited to self-sufficiency in food grains but encompasses self-reliance of the entire economy of the village,” reported news agency ANI.
Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, is a prominent institute in Uttar Pradesh, the first academic session for which commenced in 2014-2015. The university offers under-graduate and post-graduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.
(With inputs from ANI)
