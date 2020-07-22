PM Modi Hails Gujarat Atomic Power Plant for Achieving Criticality

After Gujarat's Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 22 July, congratulated the nuclear scientists and said the 700 MW indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.

Achieving criticality for a power plant means it has reached the normal operating condition of a reactor, which indicates that it is not set to generate power.

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," Modi tweeted.