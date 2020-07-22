PM Modi Hails Gujarat Atomic Power Plant for Achieving Criticality
PM Modi said the 700 MW indigenous reactor is a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ campaign.
After Gujarat's Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 22 July, congratulated the nuclear scientists and said the 700 MW indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.
Achieving criticality for a power plant means it has reached the normal operating condition of a reactor, which indicates that it is not set to generate power.
"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," Modi tweeted.
Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to mark the "Big day". He wrote, "Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM @NarendraModi’s vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat."
