PM Modi Gets Emotional as Woman Lauds Him For Govt Scheme

Talking about the impact of the PMBJP initiative, Modi said every month, over one crore families are getting benefits of cheap medicines from these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, he added.

The government has decided to give awards in this field to recognise the efforts of people who are running these stores. These awards will start a new, healthy competition in the field of Jan Aushadhi, he added.

"I believe the biggest beneficiary of this competition will be poor and middle class," Modi said.