PM Modi Gets Emotional as Woman Lauds Him For Govt Scheme
On Saturday, 7 March, speaking on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, Prime Minister was seen getting emotional when an old lady praised him for a government scheme.
The lady said she is a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and it has helped her in medical treatment.
Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) allows masses to get quality medicines at affordable prices.
Talking about the impact of the PMBJP initiative, Modi said every month, over one crore families are getting benefits of cheap medicines from these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, he added.
The government has decided to give awards in this field to recognise the efforts of people who are running these stores. These awards will start a new, healthy competition in the field of Jan Aushadhi, he added.
"I believe the biggest beneficiary of this competition will be poor and middle class," Modi said.
In the same interaction, PM also asked people to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard.
