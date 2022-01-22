PM Modi Sets a New Challenge for 142 Districts To Improve on All Parameters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 22 January, said the government has identified 142 districts that lag on one or two development parameters and set a new challenge for all governments to collectively work as has been done in case of aspirational districts.

"We have identified 142 districts that are otherwise progressive, developed but lacking in one or two parameters such as malnutrition or education. We now need to work collectively to improve the situation just as we have done for aspirational districts," Modi said and added, "This is a new challenge for all of us. For the Central government, for the state governments, for the district administration, everyone. We have to collectively work to achieve this."