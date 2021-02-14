PM Modi Dedicates to Nation BPCL’s Petrochemical Complex in Kerala
In his speech, PM Modi said that the complex “will help strengthen our journey towards being Atmanirbhar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kerala on Sunday, 14 February, launched several new industrial projects, including dedicating a Rs 6,000 crore BPCL petrochemical complex in Kochi refinery to the nation.
The announcements were made during a BJP function at Rajagiri educational group's ground and in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.
In his speech, PM Modi said that the petrochemical complex “will help strengthen our (India’s) journey towards being ‘atmanirbhar’. A wide range of industries would gain employment opportunities.”
The programme also included the launch of Sagarika, the Rs 25 crore Cochin Port's international cruise terminal, laying the foundation stone for Cochin Port's reconstruction of the south coal berth and a new knowledge centre of Cochin Shipyard Ltd Vigyana Sagar among others.
Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister also visited Tamil Nadu where he flagged off several projects and also paid tribute to the 40 security personnel who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attacks.
