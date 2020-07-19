PM Modi Crosses 60 Million Followers on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a very popular presence on social media, crossed 60 million followers on Twitter, on 19 July, continuing to be one of the most followed leaders on the platform.

He had started using Twitter in 2009 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat and over the years he’s used the micro-blogging platform to interact with his followers and supporters. Modi’s popularity grew further when he became the prime minister in 2014. In the last 10 months he gained 10 million followers.

With 60 million followers, currently Modi is the third most followed leader on Twitter, behind former US President Barack Obama who has around 120 million followers and US President Donald Trump who has over 83 million followers.