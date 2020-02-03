PM Modi to Address Assam Rally on 7 Feb; 1st Visit Since CAA Stir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on 7 February.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on 7 February and address a rally in Kokrajhar, a government official said.
The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.
The signing of the Bodo agreement led to over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland surrendering.
Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently concluded ‘Khelo India’ games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.
