Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, 12 May, laid emphasis on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' – an economic relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore for a ‘self-reliant’ India.He said that the package, estimated to be around 10 percent of the GDP, is intended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and boost India’s local economy. The PM also stressed on the use of country-made products in a bid to provide an impetus to small and local businesses.The prime minister added that the economic package, which translates to about $2.66 billion, will boost medium and small businesses as well as India’s middle classes.Shortly after the PM’s address to the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to appeal for greater consumption of locally made products. “The time has come for us to take a vow to use as much local products as possible and turn local into global,” Shah tweeted.Describing the announcement as “historic”, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that over 11 crore workers in small, cottage and rural industries “have been given relief.”“Industry can never forget this support given by Prime Minister Modi to small industries, cottage industries and rural industries. Over 11 crore workers in these sectors have been given relief. We'll become a super economic power, come out of this crisis and walk towards development,” Gadkari said.Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 L Cr Economic PackageOpposition Demands Details“Financial package should have been announced earlier. It is not clear what is in the package for laborers, farmers, traders, and MSMEs,” Chattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel said to ANI.Commenting on the lack of clarity, Baghel added, “tomorrow Finance Minister will clarify it then only it will be clear which sector is getting what.”Congress leader and spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, reacting sharply to the PM’s announcement said the country is “deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy” towards migrant workers, who need “compassion care & safe return”Echoing the demand for details on the package, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien, in a video message on Twitter said, “he said 20 lakh crores, 10 percent of GDP but little asterisk there saying ‘some conditions apply’ because we saw no details.”“We saw the box today, we saw the wrapping paper today but what’s in the product? We don’t know. For that we have to open the package tomorrow or day after,” he added.How is it going to be paid for? Borrowing? If you’re going to borrow 20 lakh crores what happens to the states? How will states then borrow?Derek O’ Brien, Rajya Sabha MP Aam Aadmi Party MLA, commenting on the package, asked if “there are any other hidden adjustments?”Questioning the government’s net cash flow, Chadha stated that if the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity adjustments for March and ‘comfort to mutual funds in April’ are part of the package then “it has already reduced to 15.75 lac crore”Decoding PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package Worth ₹20 Lakh CrReactions From Business & IndustriesThe business community embraced Prime Minister Modi’s speech with cautious optimism, with Anand Mahindra describing the pivot towards local industries as “an opportunity to change the narrative from ‘Survival’ to ‘Strength.’”Describing the announcements as a “timely lifeline”, RPG Group chairman, Harsh Goenka said the PM “has given a powerful booster dose for the Economy”.‘Juche’: Why is Twitter Comparing PM’s Speech to a N Korean Term?