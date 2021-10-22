'Half-Truth Very Dangerous': Congress Says PM Misleading Country on COVID Jabs

Congress on Friday, 22 October, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading Indians regarding the vaccinations and for not talking about people's real issues like inflation and terror attacks during his Friday morning speech.

The Opposition party also urged the Centre to bring out a white paper on how the Union government plans to fulfill its promise of vaccinating all adults by the end of this year, news agency PTI reported.

Instead of condoling the deaths of 4.53 lakh people, who died due to COVID-19, Gourav Vallabh, spokesperson of the Congress said PM Modi was only celebrating the landmark of 1 billion vaccinations.