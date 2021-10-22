'Half-Truth Very Dangerous': Congress Says PM Misleading Country on COVID Jabs
Congress also urged the Centre to put out a white paper on how the government plans to vaccinate all adults by Dec.
Congress on Friday, 22 October, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading Indians regarding the vaccinations and for not talking about people's real issues like inflation and terror attacks during his Friday morning speech.
The Opposition party also urged the Centre to bring out a white paper on how the Union government plans to fulfill its promise of vaccinating all adults by the end of this year, news agency PTI reported.
Instead of condoling the deaths of 4.53 lakh people, who died due to COVID-19, Gourav Vallabh, spokesperson of the Congress said PM Modi was only celebrating the landmark of 1 billion vaccinations.
'PM Modi Shared Wrong Data and Mislead the Country'
"The Prime Minister should talk about the issues confronting the nation, but instead he is celebrating 'Mahotsava'. The PM touched issues in a wrong manner and shared wrong data while trying to mislead the country."Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh told reporters
Besides, he also criticised the prime minister for citing half-baked data during his speech.
He said the claim of India being the first country to achieve 100 crore vaccinations is untrue, as China had achieved 216 crore vaccinations in September.
While China has given double vaccinations to 80 percent of its population, India has fully vaccinated only 20 percent of its population, he said adding that the half truths uttered by the PM were "very dangerous".
"It would have been nice if the PM had told when school and college students would be vaccinated," he said, asking the government to put out a white paper on how the country would source 106 crore vaccine doses in the next 70 days to vaccine the country's entire adult population by December 2021.
The party, he said was also expecting the prime minister to address the issue of scores of soldiers and civilians being killed in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the prime minister does not have time to talk about such things as the government is busy celebrating only 'Mahotsavs'.
Background
As the country hit the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday, 22 October, hailed India's vaccination drive.
"Yesterday (Thursday) on 21 October, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion vaccine doses. Behind this achievement is the duty of 130 crore countrymen, so this success is the success of India, the success of every countryman," said PM Modi
Modi further asserted that the 100 crore vaccine landmark is symbolic of the country's strength.
"100 crore vaccine dose is not only a figure, it is also a reflection of the country's strength. It is the creation of a new chapter in history. This is a picture of a new India that knows how to achieve difficult goals," he further asserted.
(With inputs from PTI)
