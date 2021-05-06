Plea in Bombay HC Seeks Z Plus Security for Adar Poonawalla

A petition in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 5 May, sough registration of an FIR against those allegedly threatening Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures the Covishield vaccine.

The plea, filed by Advocate Datta Mane, seeks further directions to the Pune Police to provide ‘Z plus’ security to Poonawalla, his family members and protect SII’s assets/properties under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.

The plea comes on the heels of Poonawalla’s interview with The Times on 2 May where he alleged that he had been receiving threats in India and said that he and his family have left the country and were in London after unprecedented “pressure and aggression” over the demands for the COVID-19 vaccine.