‘Phase-Wise De-escalation Priority’: Military on Talks With China
The third of talks between both the countries lasted for 12 hours, military sources stated.
As tensions escalate between India and China, both the countries have continued to hold discussions at both military and diplomatic levels, to address the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
On Tuesday, 30 June, commanders from China’s PLA and Indian Army held a meeting at Chushul, on the Indian side for another round of talks. The meeting went on for 12 hours, army sources said on Wednesday.
“During the third senior military commander level meeting, India and China have emphasised the need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation as a priority,” ANI stated, quoting military sources.
This is in line with the agreement between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart during their talks held on 17 June, that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, adding that both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely.
According to Indian Army sources quoted by PTI, the meeting on Tuesday was long and was held in a “business-like manner, keeping in view the COVID-19 protocols.”
“Process of disengagement is complex and in such a context, speculative and unsubstantiated reports need to be avoided,” ANI reported, quoting military sources.
It further stated that more meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level, in the future, "to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquility along the LAC as per bilateral agreements and protocols."
Tensions between India and China escalated after violent clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley area on 15 June.
