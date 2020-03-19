Peeved by Delay, Man Leaves UP Hospital After Test For COVID-19

Meanwhile, family members kept calling the man repeatedly to enquire about his test results.

Officials believe the man got angry at the delay and walked away after giving his samples. The samples have been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh.

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra has asked Chief Medical Officer Sher Singh to locate the man and admit him to an isolation ward at the trauma centre of the district hospital.

"We are reaching out to him on phone. He will soon be admitted to a separate ward and given treatment according to the results of the investigation," Singh said.

Mishra said, "His test results are expected by Thursday evening. If he is not infected by the virus, it is good. But if he has the virus, then it will be necessary to get him admitted to a separate ward."