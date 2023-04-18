'Some Died Waiting': Patra Chawl Tenants Upset on Occupancy Nod to Pvt Projects
On Bombay HC's orders, the MHADA on 10 April issued OCs to parts of two private projects on the Patra Chawl land.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
"My father was one of the first members who had moved court over the matter in 2011. He passed away a few years ago but we still haven't got our home," said Rakesh Popat, 40, one of the original residents of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb.
Popat's family is one of the original 672 residents of Patra Chawl located in Goregaon's Siddharth Nagar. In 2007, the residents, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and Guruashish Developers entered a tripartite agreement to redevelop the chawl, which meant temporary eviction for the 672 residents.
They were promised 2BHK flat in two-three years. It's been 13 years but Popat and the 671 other original residents have not got their homes.
To make matters worse, on Tuesday, 11 April, Popat was shocked to find out that MHADA granted Occupancy Certificates (OCs) to projects being built by other builders on the land where Patra Chawl once stood.
The clearances, however, were for the projects that are not being constructed for the original 672 residents of Patra Chawl but for the free-sale units built on the land by other builders.
"Many have interpreted that this is relief for us but it is not. The homes that we are supposed to get are still being constructed," Popat told The Quint.
The Quint spoke to Popat, Rajesh Dalvi, and Rajesh Thakkar — all original residents of Patra Chawl — about their unending struggles and wait for a home.
'Some Died Waiting': Patra Chawl Tenants Upset on Occupancy Nod to Pvt Projects
1. The Patra Chawl Scam Through the Years
The redevelopment project was to be executed by Guruashish Developers, which through the years, has been riddled with scams over the project. In fact, the firm is now being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Here's an overview of the scam:
Expand
In 2007, Gusuashish Developers signed a tripartite agreement with MHADA and the 672 residents of Patra Chawl to redevelop the land that belongs to MHADA.
Guruashish, a subsidiary of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), filed for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2017 owing to its failure to repay lenders. Between 2016-2017, the firm stopped paying temporary accommodation rents to the 672 residents of the chawl too.
Through the years, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, directors of Guru Ashish Construction, in connivance with others, illegally sold FSI (floor space index) to various builders for Rs 1,034 crore, without MHADA's consent.
Eventually, the stakeholders were the original residents, MHADA, and nine other builders who had already constructed towers there.
In March 2018, then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognisance of the matter and an FIR was registered against Guruashish developers. The state is also probing the involvement of some MHADA officials in the scam.
The allegations also include depriving MHADA its share of flats.
In July 2022, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in an alleged case of money laundering linked to Guruashish.
2. The Projects of Patra Chawl That Received Clearances
In March this year, the Bombay High Court directed MHADA to issue OCs to completed projects that have been affected and stalled by the Patra Chawl land scam, saying that the home buyers of the free-sale projects were "not a part of any wrongdoing" and issuing clearances to those units do not "subverse any public interest."
Subsequently, MHADA on 11 April granted OCs to two projects on the land — Ekta Tripolis and Kalpataru Radiance. The third private project called The Luxor is also expected to get the OC soon.
Though the OCs have been granted only to certain wings of these projects, the development has come as a huge relief for at least 1,700 home buyers of the private projects, who have been reeling under loans and EMIs for years.
The development, however, has irked the original residents of the chawl, who say that the OCs should not have been granted to the private projects till their homes were completed.
"These are not just our demands, these are MHADA's rules for redevelopment projects," said Rajesh Dalvi, 60, head of the Patra Chawl residents' association.
"By getting OCs, the private builders are benefitting financially... But what about those who were evicted? By passing this order, the court has done some injustice to us. The court saw the woes of those home buyers associated with the private projects but what about us? I am not saying that their problems are not equally important but we were the original residents of the place for over 70 years," Dalvi said.Expand
3. 'Been Paying Rent From Own Pocket Since 2016'
As per the residents, since 2016, Guruashish Developers has not paid the promised rent of the 672 original Patra Chawl residents. After MHADA took over the redevelopment in 2018, the residents were promised arrears, which they are yet to receive.
"My family and I live in a rented house in Goregaon and have been paying the rent for the past five-six years from our own pocket. I have to pay Rs 28,000 per month as rent even though I have my own property. We have had to face a lot of financial issues. We never got the arrears, I also have to take care of my old mother and there are expenses of children's education," Popat said.
Dalvi explained how there has been back and forth over the pending rent not just with Guruashish Developers but also with MHADA ever since it took over the project.
He further added that when Guruashish Developers were the rent payers, the residents were getting Rs 40,000 a month. When MHADA took over, the number went considerably down.
"People slowly stopped getting rent in between 2016-17. MHADA took over in 2018 but it did not pay the rents either. There were about 150 people who MHADA did give rent to for from January 2018 to March 2022... But there were disagreements on that as well. MHADA first offered to pay only Rs 18,000 per month but the Devendra Fadnavis government stepped in and increased it to Rs 25,0000," Dalvi said.
"They know how much a 2BHK costs in Goregaon. If we were getting Rs 40,000 in 2016 then why should we get less in 2022?" he added.
Dalvi said that he has been paying Rs 38,000 as rent every month since 2017.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which restarted the project in 2018, had agreed to pay rent only from March 2022 when MHADA officially took over the project.
In a huge relief to the 672 residents, however, the state government on Thursday, 13 April, approved the payment of arrears to them from January 2018 to February 2022.Expand
4. 'As Much As It's About the Finances, It's Also About Dreams'
Rajesh Thakkar's family had lived in Patra Chawl since 1972.
"I was born there in 1982 and was raised there. There were 672 families. At least 300 of those had been living there for over 50 years. There is one family we know that lived there since 1945," said the 40-year-old.
Unlike Popat and Dalvi, Thakkar has his own home, so having to pay rent from his own pocket is not one of his biggest problems. "There are hardly 10-15 families like us who have their own homes other than what they had at Patra Chawl," he said.
"It's not just about the money, it is about the shattered hopes of getting back our rightfully owned homes," Thakkar said.
While a few residents, who spoke to The Quint anonymously, claimed that the private projects getting OCs should be challenged in court, many others did say that the project has picked pace and about 70 percent work was completed by 2022 since MHADA took over.
An original resident of Patra Chawl, who spoke anonymously to The Quint, said that the struggles of so many people worsened during the pandemic.
"In a chawl system, you hardly pay any maintenance costs. Now, most residents are paying rents between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. What do you think is the financial status of the people living in a chawl? So many lost their jobs during the pandemic, many others had medical expenses to bear, and there are a few I know who have left the city because they cannot afford to live here anymore," the resident said.
Popat said that when his family vacated their homes 14 years ago, they were given a timeline of two-three years for the project to get completed.
"My father died of cancer around four years after we were evicted. It's 2023 now but we neither have our homes nor are we getting any rent for the past five years," Popat said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
The Patra Chawl Scam Through the Years
The redevelopment project was to be executed by Guruashish Developers, which through the years, has been riddled with scams over the project. In fact, the firm is now being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Here's an overview of the scam:
In 2007, Gusuashish Developers signed a tripartite agreement with MHADA and the 672 residents of Patra Chawl to redevelop the land that belongs to MHADA.
Guruashish, a subsidiary of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), filed for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2017 owing to its failure to repay lenders. Between 2016-2017, the firm stopped paying temporary accommodation rents to the 672 residents of the chawl too.
Through the years, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, directors of Guru Ashish Construction, in connivance with others, illegally sold FSI (floor space index) to various builders for Rs 1,034 crore, without MHADA's consent.
Eventually, the stakeholders were the original residents, MHADA, and nine other builders who had already constructed towers there.
In March 2018, then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognisance of the matter and an FIR was registered against Guruashish developers. The state is also probing the involvement of some MHADA officials in the scam.
The allegations also include depriving MHADA its share of flats.
In July 2022, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in an alleged case of money laundering linked to Guruashish.
The Projects of Patra Chawl That Received Clearances
In March this year, the Bombay High Court directed MHADA to issue OCs to completed projects that have been affected and stalled by the Patra Chawl land scam, saying that the home buyers of the free-sale projects were "not a part of any wrongdoing" and issuing clearances to those units do not "subverse any public interest."
Subsequently, MHADA on 11 April granted OCs to two projects on the land — Ekta Tripolis and Kalpataru Radiance. The third private project called The Luxor is also expected to get the OC soon.
Though the OCs have been granted only to certain wings of these projects, the development has come as a huge relief for at least 1,700 home buyers of the private projects, who have been reeling under loans and EMIs for years.
The development, however, has irked the original residents of the chawl, who say that the OCs should not have been granted to the private projects till their homes were completed.
"These are not just our demands, these are MHADA's rules for redevelopment projects," said Rajesh Dalvi, 60, head of the Patra Chawl residents' association.
"By getting OCs, the private builders are benefitting financially... But what about those who were evicted? By passing this order, the court has done some injustice to us. The court saw the woes of those home buyers associated with the private projects but what about us? I am not saying that their problems are not equally important but we were the original residents of the place for over 70 years," Dalvi said.
'Been Paying Rent From Own Pocket Since 2016'
As per the residents, since 2016, Guruashish Developers has not paid the promised rent of the 672 original Patra Chawl residents. After MHADA took over the redevelopment in 2018, the residents were promised arrears, which they are yet to receive.
"My family and I live in a rented house in Goregaon and have been paying the rent for the past five-six years from our own pocket. I have to pay Rs 28,000 per month as rent even though I have my own property. We have had to face a lot of financial issues. We never got the arrears, I also have to take care of my old mother and there are expenses of children's education," Popat said.
Dalvi explained how there has been back and forth over the pending rent not just with Guruashish Developers but also with MHADA ever since it took over the project.
He further added that when Guruashish Developers were the rent payers, the residents were getting Rs 40,000 a month. When MHADA took over, the number went considerably down.
"People slowly stopped getting rent in between 2016-17. MHADA took over in 2018 but it did not pay the rents either. There were about 150 people who MHADA did give rent to for from January 2018 to March 2022... But there were disagreements on that as well. MHADA first offered to pay only Rs 18,000 per month but the Devendra Fadnavis government stepped in and increased it to Rs 25,0000," Dalvi said.
"They know how much a 2BHK costs in Goregaon. If we were getting Rs 40,000 in 2016 then why should we get less in 2022?" he added.
Dalvi said that he has been paying Rs 38,000 as rent every month since 2017.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which restarted the project in 2018, had agreed to pay rent only from March 2022 when MHADA officially took over the project.
In a huge relief to the 672 residents, however, the state government on Thursday, 13 April, approved the payment of arrears to them from January 2018 to February 2022.
'As Much As It's About the Finances, It's Also About Dreams'
Rajesh Thakkar's family had lived in Patra Chawl since 1972.
"I was born there in 1982 and was raised there. There were 672 families. At least 300 of those had been living there for over 50 years. There is one family we know that lived there since 1945," said the 40-year-old.
Unlike Popat and Dalvi, Thakkar has his own home, so having to pay rent from his own pocket is not one of his biggest problems. "There are hardly 10-15 families like us who have their own homes other than what they had at Patra Chawl," he said.
"It's not just about the money, it is about the shattered hopes of getting back our rightfully owned homes," Thakkar said.
While a few residents, who spoke to The Quint anonymously, claimed that the private projects getting OCs should be challenged in court, many others did say that the project has picked pace and about 70 percent work was completed by 2022 since MHADA took over.
An original resident of Patra Chawl, who spoke anonymously to The Quint, said that the struggles of so many people worsened during the pandemic.
"In a chawl system, you hardly pay any maintenance costs. Now, most residents are paying rents between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. What do you think is the financial status of the people living in a chawl? So many lost their jobs during the pandemic, many others had medical expenses to bear, and there are a few I know who have left the city because they cannot afford to live here anymore," the resident said.
Popat said that when his family vacated their homes 14 years ago, they were given a timeline of two-three years for the project to get completed.
"My father died of cancer around four years after we were evicted. It's 2023 now but we neither have our homes nor are we getting any rent for the past five years," Popat said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Patra Chawl Patra Chawl scam
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.