CAA Unrest: Patna Boy Killed, 2 Hindu Outfit Members Among 6 Held

Two men connected to Hindu right-wing outfits were among the six held for the killing of 18-year-old Amir Hanzla in Patna, reported The Indian Express.

The two men – Nagesh Samrat(23) of the Hindu Putra Sangathan and Vikas Kumar (21) of the Hindu Samaj Sangathan – were red-flagged by the police earlier.

Amir's decomposed body was found on 31 December, 10 days after he was last seen taking part in a RJD protest against the CAA-NRC with a tricolour in his hand. He used to work at a bag-stitching unit in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area.