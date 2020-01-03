CAA Unrest: Patna Boy Killed, 2 Hindu Outfit Members Among 6 Held
Two men connected to Hindu right-wing outfits were among the six held for the killing of 18-year-old Amir Hanzla in Patna, reported The Indian Express.
The two men – Nagesh Samrat(23) of the Hindu Putra Sangathan and Vikas Kumar (21) of the Hindu Samaj Sangathan – were red-flagged by the police earlier.
Amir's decomposed body was found on 31 December, 10 days after he was last seen taking part in a RJD protest against the CAA-NRC with a tricolour in his hand. He used to work at a bag-stitching unit in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area.
Rafiqur Rahman, in-charge, Phulwari Sharif police station, told The Indian Express:
“Our investigation shows that Amir Hanzla tried to leave the spot after police used force to disperse a violent mob. Amir was then held by some boys in the Sangat Gali area. The post-mortem report shows that bricks and other blunt objects were used to kill him. There were head injuries and marks of two cuts on the body. A lot of blood had deposited in the abdominal area suggesting internal bleeding.”
The others who have been arrested in Amir's murder case are Deepak Mahto, Chhotu Mahto, Sanoj Mahto alias Dhelwa, and Rais Paswan. Police told The Indian Express that they have been “known criminals.”
Hindu Putra, to which Samrat belonged, is among 19 organisations about which the Bihar Police Special Branch had sought to obtain details of offices and office-bearers in an official communication last May.
The police, as per the report, are also probing Samrat and Kumar’s roles in instigating violence during the RJD protests through Facebook Live videos.
