Stagnant Water, Unhygienic Conditions at Tiruvarur Govt Hospital

Patients at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College in Tamil Nadu allege that puddles of water have continued to stagnate in the dialysis units of the hospital for the past five days due to an unattended leak from a tank.

The stagnant water in the ward emanates an unbearable stench and could likely result in skin infection, patients claimed, adding that despite complaints, the management has not taken efforts to stop the water leak.

More than 30 patients come to the ward for dialysis every day and more than 200 patients are dependent on the hospital to frequently undergo dialysis.

“There are 20 machines in the dialysis ward of the hospital, of which only 15 machines are functional. The water leak creates an unbearable smell and I also start itching whenever I step on the stagnant water. The water is unclean and it is creating an extremely unhygienic condition in the wards,” a patient alleged.