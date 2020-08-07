Madras HC Says Patanjali Exploited Public Fear, Slaps Rs 10 L Fine

"Insofar as costs are concerned, the defendants have repeatedly projected that they are a 10,000 crore company. However, they are still chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus, when actually their 'Coronil Tablet' is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever," stated the court. "The defendants must realize that there are organisations which are helping the people in this critical period without seeking recognition and it would only be appropriate that they are made to pay costs to them," the judge added.

The court directed that the defendants pay Rs 5 lakh to the Adyar Cancer Institute and Rs 5 lakh to the Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College and Hospital by August 21. The two facilities were chosen as both offer treatments free of cost, without any claim to trademark, trade name, patent or design, with only service as its motto, said the court.