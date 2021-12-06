Amid Suspension of MPs, Shashi Tharoor Exits Sansad TV Show Until Order Revoked
Tharoor is the host of the show 'To The Point' on Sansad TV.
In light of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the remainder of the Parliament's winter session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday, 6 December, said that he will discontinue hosting his talk show 'To the Point' for Sansad TV until the suspension order is revoked.
In a statement, the leader noted:
“As an MP who has gone every morning to greet the protestors and express my solidarity with them, I am concerned that my continued involvement in hosting a show on Sansad TV would be seen as making me complicit in the undemocratic manner in which Parliamentary institutions are being run."Shashi Tharoor
Stressing that Sansad TV is a "part of the problem,” he added that adverse remarks have been broadcast owing to "its habit of having cameras focus on the members of the Treasury benches while ignoring the Opposition.”
Saying that he will cancel the talk show until the suspension is lifted, he also added that he aims for a 'semblance of bipartisanship' to be restored to the way of conducting the Parliament and functioning of the broadcaster.
The development comes a day after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu saying that she would like to step down as the anchor of a TV show 'Meri Kahaani' on Sansad TV.
This letter came as a response to her 'arbitrary' suspension from Rajya Sabha for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
Twelve MPs, including Chaturvedi, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for unruly conduct during the monsoon session in August.
Among those suspended, six MPs are from the Congress, two from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), two from Shiv Sena, and one each from Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
On Monday, Tharoor echoed the anguish of several opposition leaders, who have been protesting in the parliament premises, when he wrote:
“The prolonged suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha, expelled in an arbitrary manner for actions committed during a previous session, has called into question the very assumption of a bipartisan spirit animating the work of Parliament."Shashi Tharoor
