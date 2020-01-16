Parliament Session to Commence on 31 Jan, Budget Likely on 1 Feb
The Parliament’s Budget Session will commence on 31 January and conclude on 3 April, Prasar Bharti News Services reported on Thursday, 16 January.
While the date for Union Budget 2020-21 has not yet been formally announced, a Cabinet Committee had earlier proposed the same to be presented on 1 February.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the central hall of Parliament at 11 am on 31 January.
"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Friday, January 31, 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 3, 2020," news agency PTI reported, quoting a communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat.
The interval between the two phases of the Session is to enable the standing committees to consider the demands for grants of various ministries and departments and prepare their reports, a communication from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.
(With inputs from PTI & Prasar Bharti News Services)
