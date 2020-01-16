Parliament Session to Commence on 31 Jan, Budget Likely on 1 Feb

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the central hall of Parliament at 11 am on 31 January.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Friday, January 31, 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 3, 2020," news agency PTI reported, quoting a communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The interval between the two phases of the Session is to enable the standing committees to consider the demands for grants of various ministries and departments and prepare their reports, a communication from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.