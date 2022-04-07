Budget Session Report Card: 5 Bills Passed, LS Clocks 123% Productivity
The budget session of the Parliament came to a premature close on Thursday as both houses were adjourned sine die
The Budget session of the Parliament came to a premature close on Thursday, 7 April, as both houses were adjourned sine die, a day ahead of schedule.
"Opposition requested in Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee to adjourn the House on 7 April. I had asked them before RS Chairman, and they all were agreed to adjourn the House on 7 April due to Ram Navami and other festivals," said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.
The first half of the Budget session began on 31 January and concluded on 11 February. The second half started on 14 March and was scheduled to end on 8 April. However, both Houses were adjourned for a day on account of Holi.
So how productive was the Parliament in the Budget session? What debates were held? What bills were introduced? How many bills were passed?
Here's a lowdown.
How Productive Was the Budget Session?
As per data collected by non-profit legislative research organisation PRS, while the Lok Sabha clocked a productivity of 123 percent, the Rajya Sabha was 90 percent productive during the Budget session.
"In this session, productivity till the 8th session has been 106%. Compared to the previous experiences, the ongoing session was going well with everyone's support," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, as per ANI.
How Many Hours Did the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Work?
Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha, which saw 27 sittings during the session, discharged business for 127.6 hours.
A total time of 18.9 hours was spent on questions, 17.5 hours on discussions on legislation, 28.2 hours on financial discussions, 53.3 hours on non-legislation discussions, and 9.6 hours on others.
Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha held 27 sittings during the session, which lasted for about 177 hours.
A total time of 22 hours was spent on questions, 29.1 hours on discussions on legislation, 71.4 hours on financial discussions, 50.6 hours on non-legislation discussions, and 3.8 hours on others.
What Bills Were Passed in Parliament?
A total of seven bills were introduced, and five were passed in this session. This does not include one Finance Bill and five Appropriation Bills. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, had not been listed for introduction but was introduced and passed.
"Supplementary demands for grants 2021-22 & J&K were introduced in this Budget session. A total of 13 Bills were introduced, 12 in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha. 13 bills were passed in Lok Sabha and 11 in Rajya Sabha," Pralhad Joshi said.
Here is a list of bills that have been passed by the Parliament during the Budget session:
The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Appropriation Bill, 2022
The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022
The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022
The Finance Bill, 2022
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022
What Debates Did the Houses Conduct?
Debates on 'The Union Budget 2022-2023', 'Beneficiaries under PMAY-G', 'Climate change', and the 'Situation in Ukraine' were held in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, a debate on 'The Union Budget 2022-2023' was held in the Rajya Sabha.
A debate on 'The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022' was held in the Lok Sabha on 4 April and lasted for a period of 4 hours and 59 minutes. It saw the participation of 22 members. It was also discussed in the Rajya Sabha for 3 hours and 45 minutes and saw the participation of 17 members. A total of 8 hours and 44 minutes were spent on the same.
A debate on Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was held on 4 April in the Lok Sabha and lasted for a period of 4 hours and 45 minutes. It saw the participation of 20 members. The Bill was also discussed in the Rajya Sabha for 3 hours and 38 minutes and saw the participation of 20 members. A total of 8 hours and 23 minutes were spent on the same.
What Was To Be Discussed Today?
The Rajya Sabha was scheduled to deliberate upon The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022 on Thursday.
The working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment was also to be discussed in the Upper House, along with the introduction of motions for election of members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Marine Products Export Development Authority.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was to discuss the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Centre to this effect.
