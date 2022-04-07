Budget Session Report Card: 5 Bills Passed, LS Clocks 123% Productivity

Debates on 'The Union Budget 2022-2023', 'Beneficiaries under PMAY-G', 'Climate change', and the 'Situation in Ukraine' were held in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, a debate on 'The Union Budget 2022-2023' was held in the Rajya Sabha.

A debate on 'The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022' was held in the Lok Sabha on 4 April and lasted for a period of 4 hours and 59 minutes. It saw the participation of 22 members. It was also discussed in the Rajya Sabha for 3 hours and 45 minutes and saw the participation of 17 members. A total of 8 hours and 44 minutes were spent on the same.

A debate on Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was held on 4 April in the Lok Sabha and lasted for a period of 4 hours and 45 minutes. It saw the participation of 20 members. The Bill was also discussed in the Rajya Sabha for 3 hours and 38 minutes and saw the participation of 20 members. A total of 8 hours and 23 minutes were spent on the same.