Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, May Visit Mumbai Soon: Reports
As per reports, Param Bir Singh switched his cell phone on after 231 days.
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh recently spoke to a TV news reporter and confirmed his location as being in Chandigarh, media reports said on Wednesday, 24 November.
According to PTI, Singh, who has been declared a “proclaimed offender” by a Mumbai Court, also said that he would be visiting Mumbai soon.
He is also reported to have also appeared on Telegram on Wednesday evening, but later his account is believed to have been deleted from the app.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 November, granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the alleged extortion case and directed him to join the probe into the matter.
"The accused shall join investigation. Meanwhile he shall not be arrested," the top court said, according to Bar & Bench.
Earlier in the hearing, Singh's advocate told the SC that the IPS officer is very much in the country and not absconding, reported LiveLaw. Singh's advocate also stated that the former Mumbai Police chief can appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within 48 hours.
Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Puneet Bali stated in court that the ex-Mumbai police commissioner is hiding as he faces a threat to his life from Mumbai Police.
The Supreme Court had previously asked Singh to disclose his whereabouts before agreeing to hear his plea for protection against arrest.
(With inputs from PTI.)
