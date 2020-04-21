‘Indicative of Negligence’: NHRC Notice to DGP on Palghar Lynching

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday, 21 April, issued a notice to the Maharashtra police chief in connection with the lynching of three people in Palghar district of the state.

The NHRC has asked for a detailed report within four weeks, including inputs on the action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased, reported PTI.

The commission observed that the "incident is apparently indicative of negligence by public servants".