‘Indicative of Negligence’: NHRC Notice to DGP on Palghar Lynching
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday, 21 April, issued a notice to the Maharashtra police chief in connection with the lynching of three people in Palghar district of the state.
The NHRC has asked for a detailed report within four weeks, including inputs on the action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased, reported PTI.
The commission observed that the "incident is apparently indicative of negligence by public servants".
The death of the three persons in such a cruel manner by an unruly mob, that too during the ongoing countrywide lockdown under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to "gross violation of the right to life of the victims", it said.
Three men from Mumbai, on their way to Surat to attend a funeral on 17 April, were dragged out of a car and beaten to death by villagers in Palghar district of Maharashtra on suspicion of theft, leading to a flare-up in the state’s politics, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordering a high-level probe into the incident.
