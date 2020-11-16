Pak Allegations of India Terrorism Figments of Imagination: MEA

Six civilians and five soldiers including one BSF sub-inspector, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, amid a major flare up at the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir on Saturday. Indian military sources said at least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others injured in the retaliation.

"It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC using heavy caliber weapons, including artillery and mortar on Indian civilians," the statement by India said.

Srivastava told PTI that Pakistani soldiers cover fire infiltrators despite the calls of restraint from India in accordance to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LOC. "The incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the LoC," he said.