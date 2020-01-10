Pak ‘Epitomises Dark Arts’, No Takers for Its ‘Malware’: India

In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan "epitomises the dark arts”, but there are no takers for its "malware” after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council.

“One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, Syed Akbaruddin, said on Thursday, 9 January.

"My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware,” Akbaruddin said, addressing the UN Security Council opening debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security Upholding the United Nations Charter.'