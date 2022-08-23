Padma Awards 2023 Nominations Open Till 15 September, Details Here

The Padma awards were instituted in 1954 and these three awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Shri – are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country. The names of the people who win the awards are announced on the Republic day each year by the President of India.

These awards recognize works of distinction and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines- arts, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade, industry, etc.

All persons of any race, occupation, position, or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working for Public Sector Undertakings, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the Padma awards.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details in the format available on the portal. It should also include a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words) to highlight the distinguished and exceptional achievements. and service of the person recommended in her/his respective field and discipline.