Owaisi Slams Sedition Against Bidar School for Staging Play on CAA

A school in Karnataka’s Bidar had its children stage a play against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

The fallout: A case of sedition slapped against the Shaheen Primary and High School in Bidar district, the headmistress and the mother of a child who had said, “hit those people with a chappal” in the play. The two women were arrested after a bunch of students were questioned twice by police officials.

On Saturday, 1 February, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi met the two women, who are currently lodged in a prison in Bidar.