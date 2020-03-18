167 Patients Suspected to Have Coronavirus ‘Missing’ in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, at least 167 people suspected to have coronavirus are missing, while only 29 have been traced, said Dr Rajesh Bagga, the city's civil surgeon.

Medical officials in Punjab had received a list of people who have recently returned to India and have been tracking down people on the list to evaluate and confirm for coronavirus.

Bagga told ANI, "Two teams have been tasked to find people coming from abroad, in which police have been given responsibility for finding 119 people. They have found 12 people so far and the other team is from the health department, in which they were given the responsibility to find 77 people."