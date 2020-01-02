Some Organisers Withdraw from Shaheen Bagh, Allege Politicisation
Local leader Ashu Khan (left) and former Congress MLA Asif Khan (right) were spotted at the Shaheen Bagh protest.
Local leader Ashu Khan (left) and former Congress MLA Asif Khan (right) were spotted at the Shaheen Bagh protest.(Photo: The Quint)

Some Organisers Withdraw from Shaheen Bagh, Allege Politicisation

Some of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh road blockade in New Delhi have called off the protest on Thursday, 2 January, alleging interference by political forces. However, several protesters remain on site.

“We have called off the Shaheen Bagh road blockade today to avoid the impending violence from party goons and to avoid politicisation of the stage by parties.”
Sharjeel Imam, an organiser of the Shaheen Bagh protest

“We request all of you to stop sending any assistance to this stage which has been now hijacked by Congressis, and cash hungry gangs who don’t care about riots and its implications for the community,” he added.

(Photo: Screengrab/Facebook)

Thousands of people have been protesting at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh for more than 20 consecutive days to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Political Leaders Spotted, ‘Police Probably Asked to Not Intervene’

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan and local leader Ashu Khan were spotted at the protest with their men, lending weight to the organisers’ claim that the protest was being infiltrated by political forces.

(Photo: The Quint)
“Police was probably asked not to intervene, because BJP intends to intervene themselves. If that happens, our peaceful protest will be tarnished, and it will break the morale of the people.”
Sharjeel Imam, an organiser of the Shaheen Bagh protest

In his Facebook post, Imam wrote that the participation of women and the peaceful execution of the protests were the greatest achievements of the protest.

“We can block the road again in a few days, if we retreat peacefully. Our volunteers and our people have withdrawn from the protest site,” he said, adding that the organisers were working on a flash mob strategy used by Hong Kong protesters.

