This is ‘Sell India’ Budget, Says Opposition 

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam presented the Union Budget on Monday, 1 February, Opposition leaders reacted to the schemes, attacking what they saw as a budget meant for a few large companies.

Among the main issues raised by members of Opposition parties were privatisation of resources, lack of impetus for the agricultural sector and absence of substantial measures for middle and low income groups.

FM Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, proposed an exemption from filing Income Tax returns for senior citizens aged 75 years and above, who only have pension and interest income. The income tax slab for the financial year 2021-22 will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit for the FY21 has been pegged at 9.5 percent of the GDP, while for FY22, it has been estimated at 6.8 percent, the finance minister said.

The finance minister also announced a 137 percent increase in the health budget.

Earlier, chants of 'repeal the farm laws' could be heard in the Parliament as she presented the Union Budget.