Don’t Indulge in Politics: Gambhir on COVID Relief Questioning

As the Congress attacked the government over questioning by the Delhi Police of its Youth Wing President for arranging essentials for COVID patients, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the main Opposition party not to indulge in needless politics.

Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Opposition should not indulge in needless politicisation of due process. Delhi Police has asked for a reply from us and we've provided all details. I will keep serving Delhi and its people to the best of my abilities always."

Earlier during the day, Delhi Police officers arrived at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office at Raisina Road to enquire how its National President Srinivas BV has been managing to provide essential medicines and oxygen cylinders to COVID patients.