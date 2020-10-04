Oppn Have Become Middlemen for Middlemen: Javadekar on Farm Laws

Javadekar, according to PTI, also claimed that the opposition parties were perpetuating a “myth” that AMCs will be down under the new laws, and that the government will stop buying the produce or that the minimum support price (MSP) would be stopped, reported PTI. He alleged that “all these are lies.”

Speaking about the row over the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, Javadekar alleged that the conduct of the opposition leaders was "condemnable and shameful.”