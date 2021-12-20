Opposition Holds Meet Over Centre's Invite to Discuss Suspension of 12 MPs
The meeting was held at the Parliament Library Building at 10 AM on 20 December.
Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting on Monday, 20 December to deliberate over attending the meeting called by the Centre on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function."
Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi had called for a meeting of leaders of the four political parties - Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena and CPIM - whose Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended, on Monday at 10 am in the Parliament Library Building, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday, 19 December.
On November 29, six Congress MPs, two lawmakers each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena and one each of CPIM and CPI were suspended for the entire winter session. CPI’s Binoy Viswom, who is the only member from his party in the Upper House, has not been invited for the meeting as he is among the suspended MPs.
"The Opposition leaders will meet in Parliament tomorrow morning to take a decision on taking part in the meeting called by the Government," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.
LoP Calls For Meeting, Says Inviting Only Four Parties 'Unfair'
Responding to the invite by Joshi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated that Opposition parties are united in protest against suspension of 12 MPs.
He added:
"We have been requesting from the evening of November 29 itself that either the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha or the Leader of the House Shri Piyush Goyal call leaders of all Opposition parties for a discussion to break the stalemate. This reasonable request of ours has not been agreed to, further inviting only leaders of four Opposition parties instead of inviting leaders of all Opposition parties is unfair and unfortunate."Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to Pralhad Joshi
He has urged floor leaders from all 'like-minded' parties to meet in the parliament.
Earlier, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien had tweeted:
Background
Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remaining session of the Parliament on 29 November, after allegedly creating ruckus in the House.
The 12 MPs include Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress MPs Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Binoy Viswam (CPI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai.
However, the government will consider revoking the suspension if the MPs apologise, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said.
The Winter Session has, so far, been a stormy one and has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' agitation, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the Monsoon Session.
(With inputs from news agency ANI.)
