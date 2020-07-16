Only God Can Save Us From Coronavirus: Karnataka Health Minister

As Karnataka continued to witness a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, state Health Minister on Wednesday, 15 July, said that only god can save the people of the state from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Only god has to save us from the virus. However, people should be made aware of the infection so that they wear masks and maintain physical distancing," state health minister B Sriramulu told reporters in Chitradurga, 205 km northwest of Bengaluru.

Noting that the infection does not differentiate between the rich, poor, police, doctors, politicians or legislators, Sriramulu said the communicable disease could rise to an alarming level in the coming two months, as the cases were rising daily across the world.