Murder Accused Killed, 2 Policemen Injured in Firing at UP Court
A man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnor CJM’s court on Tuesday, 17 December, police said.
Loading...
While one of the accused was gunned down, two policemen were injured, SP said.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate escaped unhurt, the SP said, adding that the attackers were chased and all the three were arrested.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)