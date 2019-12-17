Murder Accused Killed, 2 Policemen Injured in Firing at UP Court
Unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnor CJM’s court.
Unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnor CJM’s court.(Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter)

Murder Accused Killed, 2 Policemen Injured in Firing at UP Court

PTI
India

A man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnor CJM’s court on Tuesday, 17 December, police said.

The incident took place when three sharpshooters showered bullets inside the courtroom at the two accused in a murder case, who were brought there for a hearing from Tihar jail in Delhi, SP Sanjeev Tyagi said.
Loading...

While one of the accused was gunned down, two policemen were injured, SP said.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate escaped unhurt, the SP said, adding that the attackers were chased and all the three were arrested.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...