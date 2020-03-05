Hardeep Singh Dang, Cong's Missing MP MLA, Resigns from Assembly
One among four missing Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Dang resigned from the Assembly on Thursday, 5 March.
As per an NDTV report, in his letter Singh said that he is constantly being ignored by the party.
"None of the ministers are ready to work as they are part of a corrupt government," his letter read, as per the report.
Earlier, Congress had accused BJP of trying to lure Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs. As of Wednesday evening, at least four Congress MLAs are being held in Bangalore, Karnataka, as per The Quint's sources.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, causing an unrest in political circles. Singh alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were trying to lure Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs by offering them Rs 25-35 crore and that BJP is giving an advance payment of Rs 5 crore, reported news agency IANS.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Singh said BJP leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra have looted Madhya Pradesh for fifteen years and they are not ready to sit in the Opposition, hence, trying their best to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan had responded to the allegations made by Singh, calling him a “habitual liar”, reported Outlook.
“Lying to create sensationalism is Digvijaya Singh’s old habit. Maybe he wants to blackmail the chief minister (Kamal Nath), show his importance. Maybe some of his (Singh’s) work was not done and he wants to create pressure on the CM by saying any such thing. It is his old habit and I have nothing more to add,” said Chouhan.
