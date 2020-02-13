On Way to Attend Funeral, Man Beaten to Death By Train Passengers

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 12 persons, including six women, following an argument over a seat in the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday, 12 February, the Government Railway Police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday between Pune and Daund railway stations in Maharashtra, a GRP official said.

The victim Sagar Markad, his wife Jyoti, his mother and two-year-old daughter boarded the general compartment of the train from Pune station at around 12:45 am, they said.