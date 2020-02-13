On Way to Attend Funeral, Man Beaten to Death By Train Passengers
A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 12 persons, including six women, following an argument over a seat in the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday, 12 February, the Government Railway Police said.
The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday between Pune and Daund railway stations in Maharashtra, a GRP official said.
The victim Sagar Markad, his wife Jyoti, his mother and two-year-old daughter boarded the general compartment of the train from Pune station at around 12:45 am, they said.
Markad requested a woman passenger to move a little and allow his wife to sit as she was carrying a toddler, he said.
"When the victim's family tried to stop the attackers, they did not relent and continued their assault for over an hour till the train reached Daund," he added.
At Daund station, the police rushed Markad to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.
A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the alleged accused have been arrested, he added.
